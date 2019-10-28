Alabama A&M Bulldogs coming off big Magic City Classic win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Magic City Maynor and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs have done it again getting back to back wins in the Magic City Classic against Alabama State, but this years' win was a little more dramatic as it went into triple overtime.

One player who really showed up for the Bulldogs was senior running back Jordan Bentley; Bentley had four touchdowns and some of those scores coming in critical points in this game.

Bentley was named the FCS Player of the Week and the SWAC Offensive Player of the Week following his performance, but he'll be the first to tell you he didn't win that game by himself.

"It's a great feeling just have to give God the glory he's the one that gave me these abilities and then my teammates for helping me achieve these accolades," Bentley said. "The only reason I was able to play great is because everyone around me played great, so first half in the rain the offensive line blocked exceptional and then to come out in the second half when the sun was out us being able to throw the ball opened up the run for effectively as well, so everyone playing to their best ability allowed me to play to my best ability."

Now that the Bulldogs got that win, they're moving on to their next opponent.

Maynor and his team have said all season long they wanna go 1-0 every week, and now they're putting the Classic behind them to put their full focus and energy into their road trip this weekend.

"Contrary to popular opinion this is the biggest game of the season okay it wasn't the Classic the Classic's over with now so this is the biggest game," said head coach Connell Maynor. "To a lot of people the Classic is but to us it's this week and we've gotta go 1-0"

"This win is just another step to our main goal at the end of the season to play in the SWAC championship and the Celebration Bowl," Bentley said. "It's a great feeling to go 3-1 and have that winning record, but it's not the end all be all of our season."

The Bulldogs travel to Baton Rouge to take on Southern University this weekend.