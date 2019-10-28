$3M grant to fund climate change education at Auburn

Posted 5:29 am, October 28, 2019, by

Child's hands holding a globe, space for copy.

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A $3 million grant will help fund climate change education at Auburn University.

The school announced recently that money from the National Science Foundation Research Traineeship will be used to teach students how to study the changing climate.

Faculty members will work with about 85 graduate students to create an interdisciplinary team. The team will work over a five-year period.

Students will examine both natural systems and man-made infrastructure. Associate professor Karen McNeal says in a statement that understanding vulnerabilities, resiliency and recovery time is crucial as natural disasters become worse.

The grant is the first such award in the state of Alabama. Auburn’s Department of Geosciences recently began offering a doctoral program related to climate change.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.