× 15K pounds of food donated to Food Bank of North Alabama

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Thanks to a major donation Monday, the Food Bank of North Alabama can now provide thousands of meals to people in need.

Walmart, Bimbo Bakeries USA and Tyson Foods partnered with Feeding America to donate 10,000 pounds of chicken and 5,000 pounds of bread to the food bank.

According to its website, Feeding America provides food to millions through a network of 200 member food banks.

To make a donation to the food bank or to learn how to get involved, click here.