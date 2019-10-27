× UAH VP of Advancement Mallie Hale says new scholarship seeks to help seniors

Going to college is expensive, every university administrator and parent knows that.

You may think by the time a student is a senior, the money thing has been handled, but that’s not necessarily so.

However, at UAH there’s something new – Vice President of Advancement Mallie Hale says it’s the Last Mile Fund.

“The Last Mile Fund is something to put into place to kind of fill this need that we’ve discovered. It’s very interesting to see that a lot of our students – when you look at seniors, the average unmet financial need for a senior is only $1,800. So what’s not being covered by scholarships or tuition assistance is $1,800. So some students are leaving over $1,800.”

You can watch our full interview with Hale below: