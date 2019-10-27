× UAH hosts first wheelchair basketball tournament of fourth season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The first home wheelchair basketball tournament for UAH hosted by the UAH Ability Sports Network was October 26.

This is the fourth season for the team and they are the only wheelchair basketball team in North Alabama. There are about 45 other teams in the country.

The other teams that competed in this tournament were Lakeshore from Birmingham, Music City from Nashville, and the Mississippi Wheelcats from Jackson.

“So just to have a team in our community is a wonderful opportunity. And we want to provide that opportunity for people with disabilities to participate,” said David Kyler, Director of the UAH Ability Sports Network.

UAH has other teams catered to disabilities and continues to work towards making sure anyone has the opportunity to play any kind of sport.