Time capsule unearthed in Madison after 50 years underground

MADISON, Ala. - The Madison community came together Sunday afternoon to look at the contents of a special time capsule.

People of all ages stopped by to get a glimpse of the past.

The capsule was buried in 1969 in front of Madison Elementary. After 50 years underground, it was unearthed Tuesday.

The capsule contained old matchbox cars, articles of clothing from the time, magazines, newspapers, and even an old leather-bound Bible.

Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker said the capsule is exciting for the entire community.

"To be able to look at artifacts from our city and how much the world has changed. Just looking at the hotrod magazines from back then, there are articles of women's clothing and you look at that. You see it in magazines but you forget what it really looked like. I was in the first grade when this thing was buried," said Parker.

Some of the old artifacts are still damp and being restored. Restoration experts have been called in to help with the process.

Superintendent Robby Parker said once they dry they'll be put on display at the Madison City Public Library.