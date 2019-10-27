Players deliver major plays during two nights of week 9 high school football

We got a little bit of a treat last week. We had football Thursday and Friday, with some great plays on the gridiron both nights.

Let’s take a look at week nine’s top five plays.

Play number five goes to Austin vs. James Clemens. The Black Bears are on offense looking to respond to a James Clemens score. Quincy Crittendon drops back, fires downfield, and connects with Tre Shackelford. He'll go all the way in for the score getting a touchdown for the Black Bears.

For play number four we've got Boaz vs Etowah. The Blue Devils are in the red zone looking to score, but a huge hit by Jacquez Kelly holds Etowah to a field goal. Kelly makes a huge moment for the Pirate's defense.

Play three goes to Central vs Rogers. Carter Shelton kicking the field goal and it's good! The 22-yard field goal will take Rogers to the playoffs! The field goal from the freshman kicker won the game for the Pirates, giving Rogers the third seed in the Class 4A Region 8 Playoffs.

Play number two comes from our HomeTownLender's Game of the Week, Deshler vs West Limestone. The Wildcats trying to get on the scoreboard, Christian Adams fakes the handoff and decides to go for it all. He launches it to River Helms who brings it down for the score.

Our top play this week goes to East Limestone vs Guntersville. The Wildcats on offense. Zackery Burnett takes the snap and tosses to Logan Pate and that's a halfback pass all the way downfield to William Leach with a beautiful ball right into the endzone.