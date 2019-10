× Pedestrian killed in Marshall County wreck Saturday night

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – One person was killed in a Marshall County wreck Saturday night.

The Marshall County Coroners Office told WHNT News 19 it was called to the wreck on US-431 near the Guntersville ALDOT office around 8:52 p.m.

The Coroners Office confirmed the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Coroners Office was assisted by Alabama State Troopers, with Guntersville Police and Guntersville Fire responding as well.