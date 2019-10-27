Man dead after officer involved shooting at Planet Fitness in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – The Madison Police Department confirms one man is dead after an officer-involved shooting at the Planet Fitness on Highway 72 in Madison.

MPD at the scene of an officer involved shooting at Planet Fitness on Highway 72. Officer not injured. Media staging area is at Shell Station 8002 Highway 72. Scene is secure. — Madison Police Dept (@madisonpoliceAL) October 27, 2019

A spokesperson for the Madison Police Department says officers were called to a “check a subject” call at Planet Fitness. Authorities say during the course of the check an altercation took place.

Madison Police say the man did not comply with police orders, however, the department did not specify what the orders were. At least one officer fired shots and the man died from his injuries.

On the scene of an officer involved shooting at the Planet Fitness on Hwy 72 in Madison. One man is dead according to authorities. @MadisonFireAL @madisonpoliceAL @HsvPolice @HEMSI_HSV all on scene. @whnt pic.twitter.com/njgVNYNNxZ — Dallas Parker (@ParkerReports) October 27, 2019

It’s not clear how many shots were fired by officers or if the man had a weapon. Investigators say they won’t release any more information until the man’s family is notified.

Authorities say the Madison County Sheriff’s Office will take over the investigation.

