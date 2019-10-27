Inmate with violent history with law enforcement escapes from Morgan County jail

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – An inmate with a violent history with law enforcement has escaped from the Morgan County jail, according to authorities.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said John Kaleb Gillespie, 30, escaped from the jail Sunday afternoon.

Officials said Gillespie is a registered sex offender.

According to authorities, Gillespie’s recent history with law enforcement includes a rape charge, failing to register as a sex offender and drug trafficking.

ESCAPE: John Kaleb Gillespie age 30, 6ft tall, 180lbs is an escaped inmate. If you have information please contact the 911. Do not approach, he has a violent history with Law Enforcement. pic.twitter.com/2hKxRoD4wL — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) October 27, 2019

Authorities said Gillespie is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Officials ask that people do not approach Gillespie because he has a violent history with law enforcement.

If you have information about Gillespie, authorities ask that you call 911.

In 2018 Gillespie was accused of trying to kill an Alabama state trooper and escaped police multiple times.