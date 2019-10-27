Inmate with violent history with law enforcement escapes from Morgan County jail

Posted 4:05 pm, October 27, 2019, by , Updated at 04:17PM, October 27, 2019

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – An inmate with a violent history with law enforcement has escaped from the Morgan County jail, according to authorities.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said John Kaleb Gillespie, 30, escaped from the jail Sunday afternoon.

Officials said Gillespie is a registered sex offender.

According to authorities, Gillespie’s recent history with law enforcement includes a rape charge, failing to register as a sex offender and drug trafficking.

Authorities said Gillespie is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Officials ask that people do not approach Gillespie because he has a violent history with law enforcement.

If you have information about Gillespie, authorities ask that you call 911.

In 2018 Gillespie was accused of trying to kill an Alabama state trooper and escaped police multiple times.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.