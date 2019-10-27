Gusty Winds Across The TN Valley Yesterday

The remnants of Tropical Storm Olga brought rain and gusty winds to north Alabama yesterday. A few trees were blown down and power was knocked out in a few spots, but overall damage was relatively minor and not widespread.

The top wind gusts in our area were generally around 30-40 mph. Further north and west, winds were much higher and damage was more significant. 18 Wheelers on I-40 were overturned by straight line winds in Decatur and Henderson counties in Tennessee.

A wind gust of 71 mph was measured in Tupelo, Mississippi where more widespread and significant wind damage was reported.

Thankfully, we don’t have any windy days like this in the forecast, but there could be some rain on Halloween.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

