Brief return of sunshine this week, but rain on Halloween?

If you are sick of the cloudy, rainy weather, we will get a short break Monday and Tuesday. High pressure will stay in the region, producing partly cloudy skies and daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s.

However, the dry weather will be short-lived, as clouds and rain showers will spread into Alabama from the south Tuesday night and completely cover the Tennessee Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

Stormy for Halloween?

A cold front will be passing through the region on Halloween, bringing with it showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms. The timing is still in question as a few guidance forecast models sweep the rain out of the Tennessee Valley in time for Trick or Treating, while others keep rain in the picture through Friday morning.

Now is probably the time to start thinking of indoor alternatives to your standard trick-or-treating plans. It’s not a guarantee that trick or treating will be a rain out this year, but there’s a decent chance that showers and storms may prevent some of the outdoor activities planned for Thursday evening. We will have updated details on this timing in our WHNT News 19 Forecast Discussion, which is updated multiple times a day.

You may also want to incorporate rain gear into your costumes this year. With an umbrella as your prop, imagine the possibilities!!