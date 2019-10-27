Alabama A&M beats Alabama State 43-41 in 3OT

Posted 12:05 am, October 27, 2019, by , Updated at 12:07AM, October 27, 2019
Data pix.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Aqeel Glass threw a two-point conversion pass to Jordan Bentley that made the difference as Alabama A&M beat Alabama State 43-41 in triple overtime on Saturday.

Glass first hit Bentley from six yards for the touchdown, then connected with him on the conversion pass to give the Bulldogs (5-3, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 43-35 lead in the third overtime period. Alabama State answered with a touchdown but KHA'Darrius Davis' pass attempt for the two-point conversion failed, leaving it at 43-41 and giving Alabama State the win.

Glass was 12-of-31 passing for 236 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs. He also ran for a score. Bentley ran for 197 yards and three touchdowns.

Davis had 202 yards and five touchdowns passing for the Hornets (3-4, 2-2).

The Bulldogs trailed 21-7 at halftime but scored 14-unanswered points in the second half, including a 3-yard touchdown run by Glass to tie it up 21-all and force the first overtime.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.