Watch Live: CBS Sports presents (9) Auburn vs. (2) LSU

USPS unveils new holiday stamps

Posted 2:20 pm, October 26, 2019, by , Updated at 02:22PM, October 26, 2019

USPS unveils new holiday stamps

(CNN) – The U.S. Postal Service wants to help you spread cheer on your letters and cards this holiday season.

It unveiled four new holiday wreath forever stamps you can use to send your mail.

The wreaths were designed by former White House Chief Floral Designer Laura Dowling.

It’s not the first time the postal service has used wreath designs on holiday stamps — it has done so nine times in the past 57 years.

The stamps are only available in books of 20.

You can get them on the postal service’s web store or at your local post office.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.