USPS unveils new holiday stamps

(CNN) – The U.S. Postal Service wants to help you spread cheer on your letters and cards this holiday season.

It unveiled four new holiday wreath forever stamps you can use to send your mail.

The wreaths were designed by former White House Chief Floral Designer Laura Dowling.

It’s not the first time the postal service has used wreath designs on holiday stamps — it has done so nine times in the past 57 years.

The stamps are only available in books of 20.

You can get them on the postal service’s web store or at your local post office.