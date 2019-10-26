Three killed in two-vehicle wreck in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – Three people were killed in a two-vehicle wreck Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said Michael Anthony Bryant, 46, of Oneonta was killed when the Ford 500 he was driving crossed the centerline on Alabama Highway 132, two miles south of Altoona, and hit a Chevrolet Blazer head-on at 12:10 a.m.

Bryant was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

ALEA said the two people in the Chevrolet Blazer were also pronounced dead at the scene and have not yet been identified.

ALEA is continuing to investigate the crash.