Teenager hospitalized following police chase, car crash in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police said a teenager is in the hospital after crashing a car into a utility pole following a police chase.

Lt. Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department said a teenager was driving a stolen car and refused to stop for police Saturday night.

Officials said the teenager led police on a chase that ended with the teenager crashing the car into a utility pole at the intersection of Jordan Lane and Holmes Avenue.

Police said the teenager was taken to Huntsville Hospital. The extent of their injuries is not clear at this time.

Our crew on the scene said the impact of the crash caused the airbags in the car to deploy.

Around 8:45 p.m. a tow truck removed the stolen car from the scene, according to our crew on scene.

Charges are pending, according to authorities.