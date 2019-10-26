Shots fired outside Florence bar, no one injured

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Florence Police Department says a man fired shots outside of a Florence bar late Saturday evening after being asked to leave the establishment.

A spokesperson with Florence PD confirms the man shot at the Brass Monkey Bar but said no one was injured during the incident.

Witnesses began posting on social media about the incident around 10 p.m.

The Brass Monkey is located near the intersection of Florence Boulevard and Darby Drive.

Authorities say the shooter is not in custody at this time.

WHNT News 19 has a crew en route to the scene and will update both on-air and online.