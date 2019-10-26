× Part of Little River Canyon Rim Parkway closed for medical emergency

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – According to a Facebook post from the Little River Canyon National Preserve, part of Little River Canyon Rim Parkway is closed for a medical emergency

The Canyon Rim Parkway is closed from County Road 255 (between Canyon View and Wolf Creek overlooks) to Graces High Falls.

The post reads that the closed areas may shift at any time due to changing conditions.

Officials ask you to avoid the area.