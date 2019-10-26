New spooky play combines historical fiction and Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville High School Theatre presents a new play, "The Trench." The show is historical fiction, meets Halloween.

"The Trench" is a play inspired by the true story of a miner who became entombed underground in a collapsed tunnel during World War I. As the horror threatens to engulf him, he finds that not everything in the darkness is what it seems. The line between fantasy and reality blurs as he embarks on an epic journey for survival questioning what is real, what is not and whether it even matters.

This show is historical fiction meets Halloween and is a perfect fall outing for teens and adults. There are two chances left to see the show on October 26 and 31. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. at the Huntsville High School auditorium.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors, military, and students. On Halloween, if you come in costume, you will save $2 on your ticket.