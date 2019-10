× Moulton man killed in Friday night single-vehicle wreck

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A Moulton man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Friday night.

ALEA said Jeffrey Lynn Boyles, 56, was killed when the Chevy Blazer he was driving slid off County Road 87 and overturned at 9:33 p.m.

Troopers stated Boyles wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle three miles east of Moulton.