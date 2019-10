× Limestone County Sheriff’s Office searching for vehicle burglars

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for multiple burglars.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, multiple vehicles were broken into overnight Tuesday.

The vehicles, which authorities stated were unlocked, were located in the Southern Charm neighborhood. Video shows 4 suspects on foot.

Please call 256-232-0111 for Inv. McAbee with info.