Last chances to join in for Huntsville History Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Throughout October, Huntsville has been celebrating "Huntsville History Month." While the month is winding down, it's not too late to join in.

Saturday, October 26th is the last time you can take part in the Huntsville Ghost Walks or Trolley Tours.

There are three separate ghost walks to choose from, at 6:00pm and 8:30pm. Tickets are $10 for adults.

The haunted trolley runs at 6:00pm, those tickets are $15.

The tours meet at Harrison Brothers Hardware. Tickets can be bought with cash only.