Cullman County inmate being treated at hospital after suicide attempt

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Cullman County inmate was taken to the hospital after a suicide attempt Friday night.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office said around 10 p.m., jail deputies discovered a suicide attempt by inmate Matthew Dewayne Clayton, arrested on two counts of murder. Deputies performed CPR, administered an AED, and took “other life-saving measures.”

Paramedics arrived at the jail, and the Sheriff’s Office stated Clayton was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry commended the deputies for their quick action.

“This is a horrible and sad situation. We had been monitoring Mr. Clayton and checking on him as much as humanly possible. I would like to commend those detention deputies who found Mr. Clayton and didn’t hesitate to act to save his life. We don’t know what his ultimate condition will be but those detention deputies went above and beyond in that moment.”

Per Sheriff’s Office policy, The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation was called to assist.