Celebration of life service set for Jackson County EMA Director Felix Jackson

STEVENSON, Ala. – A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, October 26 for Jackson County EMA Director Felix Jackson.

Jackson suffered a medical emergency and passed away around 10 p.m. Monday, October 21.

Visitation will be from 11-11:45 a.m., with the service beginning at noon at Stevenson Middle School.

In lieu of flowers, the Felix Jackson Memorial Fund has been established at the First Southern State Bank with the Stevenson and Scottsboro locations accepting donations:

First Southern Bank of Stevenson, 80 Bank Street, Stevenson, AL (256) 437-2171



First Southern Bank of Scottsboro, 20 Micah Way, Scottsboro, AL (256) 259-9005

According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency, discussion suggests the fund may be used to set up a scholarship in Jackson’s name.

Morgan County EMA said, “Please continue to remember the family, friends, EMA family, LE family, and the senior citizens of Jackson County that were so close to his heart.”

