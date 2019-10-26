× Anthony Bourdain’s personal items up for sale

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There is still time to get your hands on a piece from Anthony Bourdain’s personal collection of books, artwork, apparel and much more.

The Property From the Collection of Anthony Bourdain opened online bidding on Oct. 9 and ends Wednesday, Oct. 30. Select items from the auction are on display at the Lark Mason Associates Gallery in New Braunfels.

Part of the proceeds collected from the auction will go towards the Anthony Bourdain Legacy Scholarship at Bourdain’s alma mater, The Culinary Institute of America.

The Bourdain family will donate 40% of the profits from the auction to the scholarship. The scholarship will benefit CIA students who are pursing a semester abroad or are part of the global cuisines and culture international program.

“We are deeply honored that the Bourdain family has chosen to further Anthony’s curiosity and passion for learning through this generous donation that will support CIA students in their journeys,” CIA President Dr. Tim Ryan said. “The ability to travel and experience other cuisines and cultures first-hand is a priceless gift that will ensure that his legacy lives on in the future leaders of the food world.”

Bourdain, who died in June 2018, was known for his cooking ability and his travel shows, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and Anthony Bourdain: No reservations.

CNN, HBO Films and Focus Features have partnered up with award-winning director Morgan Neville to create a documentary about Bourdain’s life. The documentary has been in works since last year after Bourdain’s passing.

The documentary is unnamed, but it is expected to be released next spring.