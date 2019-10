BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney was honored Saturday during the Magic City Classic.

The Alabama A&M Marching Maroon and White Band spelled out ‘Cupcake’ during their halftime show.

Fantastic tribute to Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney by the Maroon & White Band at the Magic City Classic @AAMUBulldogs @aamufb pic.twitter.com/bRJC5JdY57 — Rocco DiSangro (@RoccoDiSangro) October 26, 2019

During the show, the band also released purple balloons, which was Kamille’s favorite color.

Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney was found dead ten days after she was kidnapped.

Kamille’s funeral and burial will be held Sunday afternoon.