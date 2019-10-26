7 semi-trucks overturn from straight-line winds in Tennessee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. - Straight-line winds have overturned seven semi-trucks on I-40 in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

Authorities said the trucks overturned in Decatur County and Henderson County.

Several troopers are en route to assist in clearing I-40, according to the THP.

Authorities have not released information regarding the condition of each driver.

The THP also said their Jackson District is activating a Strike Team to assist in the counties with possible damage to structures.