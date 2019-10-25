“Ugly produce” subscription service helps reduce food waste, expands to Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that we waste 30 to 40 percent of our food supply in America.

Food waste comes in many forms. It can spoil during transport, be damaged by insects, or wasted by individual consumers. A lot of food doesn't make it to store shelves because it doesn't look picture perfect.

A new food delivery company hopes to do their part to reduce that number and save you money at the same time.

Misfits Market founder says it aims to deliver fresh, organic and sometimes misshapen and ugly produce right to your door at a discount.

"We rescue produce from farms around the country," said Misfits Market Founder and CEO Abhi Ramesh. "Stuff that would go to waste for reasons that we think are irrational. So produce that's too small, too large, there's a surplus of it. It's just, you know, funky looking."

Ramesh says the company wants to tackle the major food waste problem and get healthy, affordable food to everyone.

Misfits Market started a little over a year ago. The company has started a southern expansion and is now available in Alabama.

Ramesh believes many of the food delivery programs focus on dense metropolitan areas. He wants to make sure Misfits Market serves the rest of the country.

"I grew up in Georgia, so the south is home to me. We launched this up in Pennsylvania. We're based in Philidelphia. And so the ambition always was to sort of spread across the rest of the country," Ramesh said.

Subscribers can decide what size box they would like and how often they want boxes delivered. You will soon be able to customize boxes with items other than produce.

"There's packaged goods, there's eggs, there's dairy. All that goes to waste for weird reasons in the supply chain. So soon you're going to be able to add other no -produce items into your box as well," Ramesh said.

Ramesh says the company does the math every week and finds the boxes are 30 to 40 percent cheaper than regular grocery store prices. The reduced costs come from food that otherwise wouldn't have been purchased and because the supply chain is much shorter than a grocery store.

The service offers a wide range of produce for customers to try. You can find a full list of what they're currently sourcing on their website along with several recipes to try.