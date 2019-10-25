Tropical Depression #17 Forms In the Gulf of Mexico

We have another tropical depression. This one is in the western Gulf of Mexico. It’s forecast to move northeast tonight into the weekend just west of the Tennessee Valley.  It could become Tropical Storm Olga later today. The system will get absorbed along a cold front over the next couple of days. Regardless of development, it will enhance rain chances across the Mississippi and Tennessee Valleys through Saturday. That moisture moves north across the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes by Sunday.

 

 

Here is the official track:

 

Here is the text from the National Hurricane Center:

 

BULLETIN
Tropical Depression Seventeen Advisory Number   1
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL       AL172019
1000 AM CDT Fri Oct 25 2019



...TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS IN THE WESTERN GULF OF MEXICO...
...EXPECTED TO BECOME A GALE-FORCE POST-TROPICAL LOW TONIGHT...



SUMMARY OF 1000 AM CDT INFORMATION
-----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...25.6N 94.4W
ABOUT 320 MILES SSW OF LAKE CHARLES LOUISIANA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...35 MPH
PRESENT MOVEMENT...N OR 10 DEGREES AT 16 MPH
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1006 MB...29.71 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
There are no coastal tropical cyclone watches or warnings in
effect.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
----------------------
At 1000 AM CDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression
Seventeen was located near latitude 25.6 North, longitude 94.4 West.
The depression is moving toward the north near 16 mph (26 km/h).  A
motion toward the north-northeast at a faster forward speed is
expected this afternoon through Sunday.  On the forecast track, the
center of the cyclone should move across the northwestern Gulf of
Mexico this afternoon and then move over the northern Gulf coast
tonight or Saturday morning.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.
Some strengthening is expected today, and the depression could
become a tropical storm this afternoon.  The cyclone is then
expected to merge with a cold front and become a post-tropical low
with gale-force winds tonight before the center reaches the Gulf
coast.  An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled
to investigate the depression this afternoon.



The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
----------------------
WIND: Gale-force winds associated with this system should spread
over portions of the northern Gulf coast tonight and Saturday
morning.

RAINFALL: The depression and rainfall ahead of the system along and
north of the frontal boundary across the Central Gulf coast is
expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches
with maximum totals of 8 inches across the Central Gulf coast into
the Lower Mississippi Valley through Saturday morning.  These rains
may produce flash flooding across the Central Gulf coast into the
Lower Mississippi Valley.

COASTAL FLOODING: Above-normal tides and associated coastal
flooding are possible across portions of the northern Gulf coast.
Please see products from local National Weather Service forecast
offices for additional information.

TORNADOES:  A couple tornadoes are possible through tonight across
southeast portions of Louisiana and Mississippi into southwest
Alabama.

WHNT News 19 Weather
