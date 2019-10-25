× Timothy Murphy found guilty in 2016 attempted murder of Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Deputy

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A man charged with attempted murder after shooting a Lauderdale County Sheriff Deputy in 2016 has been found guilty.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly confirmed Timothy Murphy was found guilty of attempted murder in his retrial, which started October 23.

The shooting happened when Deputy Randall McCrary and three other deputies went to Murphy’s house and served involuntary commitment orders due to previous threats toward family members.

During opening statements Tuesday, Connolly presented several pieces of evidence, including a text message Murphy sent, which read, “Next time you people better behave or bullets will fly.”

Murphy denied sending the text, appearing confused in court.