Strong Storms Are Possible Saturday Afternoon

Posted 12:33 pm, October 25, 2019, by

A strong cold front moves through the Tennessee Valley on Saturday bringing a chance of strong storms for the afternoon and early evening. Gusty winds are the main threat. We can’t rule a brief isolated tornado. The threat is very low. The Storm Prediction Center has a portion of the Tennessee Valley under a *marginal* risk of severe thunderstorms Saturday.

 

We are level 2(MARGINAL) in the green for Saturday

Here is a look at the timeline for Saturday:

2pm:

Showers and storms move through the Shoals and approach I-65. Some of those storms will have strong, gusty winds.

5pm:

Showers and storms cross I-65 into Madison County. These will produce gusty winds as well.

7pm: 

We now look for strong storms for Sand Mountain and DeKalb County. Gusty winds remain in the forecast for this time and region.

10pm:

Everything moves out of the Tennessee Valley and we are good to go!

 

WHNT News 19 Weather

