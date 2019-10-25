× Rogersville woman killed, two teens airlifted after Lauderdale County wreck

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A Rogersville woman was killed in a Lauderdale County wreck Thursday night.

According to ALEA, Kimberly Starlene Parker, 54, was killed when a Ford Freestar van crashed into her Jeep Grand Cherokee at 7:11 p.m.

Troopers stated the crash occurred on County Road 76 three miles northwest of Rogersville.

Parker was pronounced dead at the scene, while the teen driver and teen passenger of the van were airlifted to Nashville for treatment.