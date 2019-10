Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOBILE, Ala. - A tornado moved through Mobile County Friday afternoon, leaving damage behind.

Our sister station WKRG posted several images and videos of damage of what has been confirmed to be a tornado in west Mobile and Semmes, located just northwest of Mobile.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

There were tornado warnings in the area around 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service office in Mobile.

TORNADO SPOTTED IN SEMMES: Video of the tornado in Semmes near Snow and Moffett Road. pic.twitter.com/huiDN3n3CB — WKRG (@WKRG) October 25, 2019

POSSIBLE TORNADO IN MOBILE COUNTY: A viewer sent this photo of a possible tornado near Dawes Road in West Mobile. pic.twitter.com/UV7fyCqiNB — WKRG (@WKRG) October 25, 2019