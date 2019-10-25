× Police looking for missing Auburn teen

AUBURN, Ala. – Police are searching for an Auburn-area college student believed to have been missing since late Wednesday night.

19-year-old Aniah Haley Blanchard was reported missing to Auburn police on Thursday morning.

She last communicated with a friend just before midnight on Wednesday, according to police.

Blanchard is described as a light-complexioned black female, 5’6” tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a black dress and tan duck boots with black stockings.

Blanchard drives a black 2017 Honda CR-V, Alabama tag #49BS356. The whereabouts of the vehicle are also unknown.

The family said she attends Southern Union.

An investigation into determining her whereabouts is underway. At this point, there is no evidence of foul play; however, the investigation will continue until her whereabouts are determined, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Blanchard and/or her vehicle’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.