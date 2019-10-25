North Alabama Walk to Defeat ALS canceled

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The North Alabama Walk to Defeat ALS on October 26 has been canceled.

A spokesperson for the event said, “The decision has been made after careful thought and consideration for the health and safety of all involved to cancel tomorrow’s walk.”

The spokesperson also said that there will be another bank day either next week or early the following week for t-shirt pick up and money donations.

They also confirmed that there will be a make-up celebration in the next several weeks, in which all of the details will be discussed and communicated with those participants in the North Alabama Walk to Defeat ALS.