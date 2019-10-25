× National Drug Take Back Day locations across the Tennessee Valley

Saturday, law enforcement agencies nationwide will participate in National Drug Take Back Day.

The day is designed to give Americans a chance to prevent prescription drug misuse by disposing of the drugs in a safe environment.

Several agencies across north Alabama are participating in the event, which runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office will have a site set up outside the Sheriff’s Office at 1910 Beech Avenue SE in Cullman

Three sites will be set up by the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office – Walmart at 973 Gilbert Ferry Road SE in Atalla, outside the Etowah County Courthouse at 800 Forrest Avenue in Gadsden, and Walmart at 304 East Meighan Boulevard in Gadsden

The Giles County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office will take back drugs at the Pulaski, Tennessee Walmart at 1655 West College Street in Pulaski, Tennessee

The Lauderdale County Drug Task Force will set up three sites, all in Florence – Walmart at 3100 Hough Road, Publix at 322 Cox Creek Parkway, CVS Pharmacy at 1501 Florence Boulevard

The Lawrence County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office will have a site set up at WLX County Cafe at 1212 North Locust Avenue in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will have multiple sites set up: CVS Pharmacy at 5859 AL-53 in Harvest, CVS Pharmacy at 12275 Highway 231/431 North in Meridianville, and Kroger at 7090 University Drive in Huntsville Three other sites will have different hours – 9 a.m.-noon: Parking lot on the north side of Wheeler Avenue (next to the Huntsville Police Department), Alabama A&M University Student Health and Counseling Center at 4011 Meridian Street, and the Madison Police Department at 100 Hughes Road

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Ofice will have three sites set up: Walmart at 1450 North Brindlee Mountain Parkway in Arab, Walmart at 11697 U.S. 431 in Guntersville, and Walmart at 1972 US-431 in Boaz

Muscle Shoals Police will set up a site at Walmart at 517 Avalon Avenue in Muscle Shoals

Russellville Police will set up a site at Walmart at 13675 Highway 43 in Russellville

The Tullahoma, Tennessee Police Department will have a site set up at Walgreens at 700 North Jackson Street in Tullahoma, Tennessee

Authorities collected 468 tons of unwanted prescription medications during the April 2019 Drug Take Back Day, with 4,900 agencies setting up 6,200 collection sites nationwide.