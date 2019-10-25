MUGSHOTS: DeKalb County authorities make drug arrests

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said county drug agents have been busy in the last week.

The sheriff’s office released information about several incidents that led to arrests on various drug charges.

On Oct. 15 the county’s Narcotics and Interdiction unit searched a home on 18th Street in Fort Payne after deputies and Fort Payne police went there to serve felony warrants.

A search of the home turned up meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

Photo Gallery View Gallery (4 images) Agents arrested James Howard Pendergrass, 60, of Fort Payne; James Colton Pendergrass, 28, of Centre; Melissa Howard, 52, of Sylvania; and Madison Coker, 32, of Collinsville. All four were charged with drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession and second-degree marijuana possession.

A search of the home turned up meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, authorities said. On Oct. 15 deputies stopped a vehicle on County Road 44 and said they found meth and synthetic marijuana. Deputies charged Stephanie Solis, 32, of Fort Payne with two counts of drug possession and one count of drug paraphernalia possession.

On Oct. 17 DeKalb County deputies said they stopped a vehicle in the Cartersville area, nearr County Roads 169 and 155. Drug paraphernalia, marijuana and meth were found in the vehicle. Deputies arrested Michael Ray Bradford Jr., 34, of Bryant, on charges of drug possession, second-degree marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

Also on Oct. 17, members of the county interdiction team said they stopped a vehicle on I-59 northbound and said they found an ounce of synthetic marijuana. Stephen Mostella, 42, of Gadsden, was charged with drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

On Oct. 18, drug agents said they found meth and prescription pills during a search of a home in the 1800 block of Gault Avenue North. They charged Mildred Thompson, 44, of Fort Payne, with drug and drug paraphernalia possession.

On the night of Oct. 17, members of the Interdiction Team stopped a vehicle on Old Highway 35 and searched it.

Photo Gallery View Gallery (2 images) Derek Higgins, 45, of Rainsville and Brad Giffin, 33, of Fyffe, were charged with meth and drug paraphernalia possession after agents said they found them in a search of the vehicle.

The same night, drug agents said they served a search warrant at a home on Summerour Road in Sylvania. Agents said they found 12 grams of meth, assorted pills and marijuana.

Photo Gallery View Gallery (4 images) Maggie Downer, 37, and Jeremy Wilbanks, 34, both of Sylvania, were charged with drug possession with intent to distribute and drug paraphernalia possession.

Two other people in the home at the time, Dorsey Wilbanks, 57, and Jessica Wilbanks, 52, both of Sylvania, were charged with drug possession, second-degree marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

On Sunday night the sheriff’s office said a drug agent tried to stop a vehicle driving erratically on County Road 507 in the Blake community. The vehicle took off, authorities said, and crashed through a fence in the 900 block of County Road 505 before continuing down to County Road 273 and stopping on County Road 508. The man in the vehicle, Glenn David Moses, 39, of Fort Payne, appeared to be under the influence and was combative, authorities said. He was taken to the DeKalb County Detention Center, where they said he also assaulted a corrections officer.

Moses was charged with DUI, attempting to elude, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, first degree criminal mischief and third-degree assault. Authorities said more charges are pending.

On Wednesday night, agents along with Henagar police and DeKalb County deputies searched a home on County Road 673 in the Henagar area and said they found about 15 grams of meth, as well as prescription pills.

Photo Gallery View Gallery (5 images) Inline Tonya Brown, 35, Justin Stover, 34, and Ann King, 54, all of Henagar, Rachel Helton, 35, of Albertville, and Chris Porter, 51, of Mentone, were charged with drug possession, loitering in a drug house and drug paraphernalia possession. Brown and Stover also were charged with drug possession with intent to distribute.