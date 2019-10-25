Madison City School district honors system’s history amid growth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - As the Madison City School district continues to address its overcrowding issues, the school board is ensuring the system's history will continue to be honored.

The district plans to move all of its Pre-Kindergarten classes to one center at West Madison Elementary, and school board members voted to keep that name in order to preserve the school's past

West Madison opened in 1953 and is one of two formerly segregated African-American only schools still in operation in North Alabama.

"We just ask that we maintain the rich history of this building and that children are still taught here. I don't think anyone cares what grade levels taught there, just as long as the children of Madison are being taught there," said Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker.

The transition to the West Madison Pre-Kindergarten center will happen in 2021 after construction for the new elementary school on Wall Triana is complete.