Inmate found dead at Holman

Ricky Gilland (Photo: ADOC)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Department of Correction is investigating the death of an inmate at William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.

The prison system says in a Friday news release that no foul play is suspected, but an autopsy is being conducted.

The prison system says 46-year-old Ricky Gilland of Vinemont was found unresponsive in his cell on the morning of Oct. 18. Correctional officers entered the cell with medical staff and discovered Gilland was deceased.

