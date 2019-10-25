Inmate found dead at Elmore Correctional Facility

Robert Green (Photo: ADOC)

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Correction is investigating the death of an inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility.

ADOC said correctional officers found Robert Green, 51, of Pinson, with a head injury. Green was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:45 a.m.

Green was serving a 20-year sentence on sexual abuse and sodomy out of Jefferson County.

ADOC confirms that the circumstances that led to Green’s death are under investigation.

