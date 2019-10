× Hartselle man killed in crash on Norris Mill Road

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities confirm a man died in a single-vehicle crash on Norris Mill Road Friday afternoon.

Alabama State Troopers say Roy Dale Strutts, 68, of Hartselle was killed when the GMC Jimmy he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

Emergency crews say Strutts died at the scene.

The crash occurred three miles south of Decatur.

ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.