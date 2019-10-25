× Food and fun at ‘Diwali: Festival of Lights’ this Sunday in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – The city of Madison is celebrating one of India’s most significant festivals this Sunday!

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir located at 12544 Henderson Lane in Madison on October 27th from 11:00 a.m to after 7:00 p.m. Diwali is celebrated around the world with the lights or lamps signifying the victory of the good over the evil with every human.

Attendees can try an array of authentic Indian food, browse classical Indian art, learn about the Diwali history, and enjoy plenty of games and activities for the kids.

Kids’ Diwali Celebrations organized specially for kids 8+. Registration for Kid’s Diwali is on-site from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Dinner will be served in an evening from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and beyond.

The event is open to all!

Diwali is a five-day celebration with a decorative offering of vegetarian sweets and food that culminates with the Hindu New Year Celebration.