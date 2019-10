Flash Flood Watch in effect through Saturday morning

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for northwest Alabama through 11am Saturday. This means that flash flood conditions are possible in this region.

Below is additional information from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.

FLOOD WATCH NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL 950 PM CDT FRI OCT 25 2019 ...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING ACROSS NORTHWEST ALABAMA... .A PLUME OF DEEP MOISTURE ASSOCIATED WITH TROPICAL STORM OLGA WILL CONTINUE TO STREAM NORTH ACROSS WESTERN ALABAMA AND EASTERN MISSISSIPPI OVERNIGHT. WIDESPREAD MODERATE TO HEAVY SHOWERS WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE INTO FAR NORTHWEST ALABAMA OVERNIGHT AND INTO SATURDAY MORNING. 2 TO 3 INCHES OF ADDITIONAL RAINFALL WILL BE POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING, WITH A FEW LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ALONG THE ALABAMA/MISSISSIPPI BORDER REGION. LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE IN THIS AREA, ESPECIALLY SMALL STREAMS AND LOW WATER CROSSINGS. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF NORTHWEST ALABAMA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, COLBERT, FRANKLIN AL, LAUDERDALE, AND LAWRENCE. * THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * 2 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. * LOW-LYING AREAS NEAR RIVERS AND STREAMS MAY FLOOD. URBAN AREAS MAY EXPERIENCE LOCALIZED STREET FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.