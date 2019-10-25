× Decatur teen arrested on murder charges, victim identified as Austin High student

DECATUR, Ala. – Police have arrested a Decatur man suspected of killing an Austin High School student.

Police were called to the 200-block of Bluebird Lane SW on October 24th for a domestic disturbance call. When they arrived they say one person was dead. During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Bernandino Miguel Matias

Police located and arrested Matias, 19, in Knoxville, Tennessee on Friday, October 25th. The Decatur Police Department says they are in the process of extraditing Matias to Alabama for further criminal proceedings.

The victim was identified as 16-year-old Tania Rico, a student at Austin High School. At this time, the Decatur Police Department can confirm that a firearm was not used in the commission of this crime.

Counselors will be on-site at both Decatur High School, Austin High School, and the Excel Center to speak with students.

The homicide is still believed to be an isolated incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case should contact Violent Crimes Detective Sean Mukaddam at (256) 341-4617.