Arrangements announced for Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s funeral

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney will be laid to rest Sunday in Birmingham.

In a social media post, Christopher Lauren Flowers and Decor announced the funeral arrangements for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

The funeral will take place Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at New Beginnings Christian Ministry. The church is located at 501 Mountain Drive in Birmingham, 35206. The funeral will start at 1 p.m.

McKinney will be buried at Elmwood Cemetary at 600 Martin Luther King Drive in Birmingham, 35211.

An official website has been created to support the McKinney family.

McKinney was kidnapped from a birthday party Oct. 12. Her body was found Tuesday.

Two people have been charged with capital murder for her death.