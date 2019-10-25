ALEA arrests runaway juvenile from Kentucky after pursuit

October 25, 2019

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Friday morning, ALEA pursued and arrested a runaway juvenile from Kentucky.

ALEA officials said the Decatur Trooper Post received a tip around 7 a.m. from Kentucky State Police after a runaway juvenile stole a Chevy Cruze.

A trooper spotted the car on I-65 heading south near mile marker 343 on the Limestone/Morgan County line.

The trooper tried to stop the car, but the juvenile drove away, crashing the vehicle at Thompson Road (exit 325).

The uninjured juvenile ran away from the crash, but troopers quickly arrested them and turned them over to Morgan County juvenile authorities.

