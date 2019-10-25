× ADOC sweeps Bullock Correctional Facility, finds weapons, pills, and cell phones

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Corrections conducted a sweep of the Bullock Correctional Facility Thursday and found multiple weapons, cell phones, and drugs.

According to a news release, authorities discovered 283 makeshift weapons, 71 contraband cell phones, 756 grams of synthetic drugs, and 416 pills or opioid recovery strips during the 12-hour sweep.

The prison, near Montgomery, houses over 1,500 inmates.

Thursday’s raid was the seventh of the year, and ADOC’s Operations and Invesigtaions/Intelligence Divisions were assisted by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s K9 Unit, Alabama Emergency Management Agency, and the Alabama Department of Transportation, in addition to the Lee and Russell County Sheriff’s Offices and Auburn, Opelika and Eufaula Police Departments.