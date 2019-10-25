× 15th annual Rocket City Short Film Festival happening October 26

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Entering its 15th year, the Rocket City Short Film Festival returns Saturday, October 26.

The festival is sponsored by Alabama Film Co-op, a non-profit organization dedicated to teaching and promoting filmmaking to north Alabama.

A youth showing starts at 6 p.m. at the Barking Dog Arts Theater, formally known as the Flying Monkey Arts Theater, in Lowe Mill. The main event starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door. Tickets provide access to all the films, including the youth films. All profits support the Alabama Film Co-op.