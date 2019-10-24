WATCH: Two people charged with Capital Murder in Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Jefferson County District Attorney made an announcement at 4 p.m. about the investigation into Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s death.

Derick Brown and Patrick Stallworth are both charged with capital murder of a victim less than 14 years of age. Both Stallworth and Brown will be transported to the Jackson County jail and be held without bond.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family as they grieve the loss of Kamille,” said Jefferson County DA Danny Carr. “Thank you to the community for your outpouring of tips and support at this time.”

The Jefferson County Coroner confirmed the remains found in a landfill in the Birmingham area belong to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

McKinney had been missing since Oct. 12, when she disappeared from a public housing project in Birmingham where a birthday party was being held.