× Union Grove man arrested for aggravated child abuse

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities charged a Union Grove man with aggravated child abuse Wednesday.

John Cody Williams, 28, was arrested at a home on Hickory Circle in Union Grove Wednesday evening.

Williams was charged with aggravated child abuse and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail on $100,000 bond.

A woman at the home when Williams was arrested, Bessie Elizabeth Smith, 19, was also arrested on a charge of resisting arrest. Her bond was set at $1,500.