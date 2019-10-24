Union Grove man arrested for aggravated child abuse

Posted 11:14 am, October 24, 2019, by

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities charged a Union Grove man with aggravated child abuse Wednesday.

John Cody Williams, 28, was arrested at a home on Hickory Circle in Union Grove Wednesday evening.

Williams was charged with aggravated child abuse and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail on $100,000 bond.

A woman at the home when Williams was arrested, Bessie Elizabeth Smith, 19,  was also arrested on a charge of resisting arrest. Her bond was set at $1,500.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.